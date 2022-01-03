Neeraj Pandey and Sheetal Bhatia’s Friday Film Works gets highest ratings on IMDb! Neeraj Pandey and Sheetal Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks gets highest ratings on IMDb!

This year has been great for content on OTT platforms. But Friday Storytellers, the television production wing of Neeraj Pandey and Sheetal Bhatia-led Friday Filmworks, has had a stellar year. His series, Special Ops 1.5 and Secret of Sinouli have charted on IMDb’s ratings charts, becoming the only production house to have the highest rated IMDb in all formats, including films.

While Special Ops 1.5 directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair has garnered 8.5 ratings, Secret of Sinauli, hosted by Manoj Bajpayee and much-loved documentary produced by Sheetal Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey under their banner Friday Storytellers has garnered a 9.2 IMDb rating. .

It is a big achievement for any production company to have two shows with such high ratings in the same year which speaks a lot about the vision and standards of the filmmakers! His previous movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baby etc. has not only been loved and appreciated by the audience and critics but has also seen high ratings on the report card of IMDb.

Coming to the high rated web-series, Special Ops Universe was a unique concept first introduced in India by Friday Storytellers. And there is no doubt that this unique format proved to be quite a success and the show witnessed a never-before-seen success on the OTT platform.

While Secrets of Sinouli has garnered a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience for its research and bringing out a historical truth in front of the audience. With the success and popularity of these shows, viewers cannot wait to watch their upcoming season, Special Ops Season 2 and the next documentary which is in the making. In addition, the coming year will see many other notable series and movies by Friday Filmworks.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 15:40 [IST]