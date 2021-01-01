NEET 2021: NEET 2021: BAMS, CCIM, AACCC .. Find out the meaning of these 23 symbols related to NEET, NTA released the list – neet 2021 Latest News in Hindi
Highlights
- The NEET UG 2021 exam will be held on September 12
- Corrections in the NEET application can be made till 14th August
- The NTA has given important indications of NEET
Millions of students have applied for this exam. You should all prepare for the exam. But if you are going to sit for the NEET exam 2021, you also need to know the important signs related to this exam. These pointers will be useful for you from exams to NEET counseling 2021 and admission.
NEET Summary: 23 short forms you probably didn’t know
AACCC – AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee
AFMC – Armed Forces Medical College
AIIMS – All India Institute of Medical Sciences
AMU – Aligarh Muslim University
BAMS – Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
BoGGCH – Board of Directors of the Central Council of Homeopathy
BSMS – Proven degree in Medicine and Surgery
BUMS – Bachelor of Greek Medicine and Surgery
CCIM – Central Council of Indian Medicine
DCI – Indian Dental Council
DGHS – Directorate General of Health Services
ESIC – Employees State Insurance Corporation
GGSIPU – Guru Gobind Sir Indraprastha Vidyapeeth
INI – Institution of National Importance
JIPMER – Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research
MCC – Medical Counseling Committee
MCI – Medical Council of India
MoH & FW – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
MoA – Ministry of AYUSH
NCISM – National Commission for Indian System of Medicine
NCH- National Homeopathy Commission
RPwD – Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016
