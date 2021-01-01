NEET 2021: NEET 2021: BAMS, CCIM, AACCC .. Find out the meaning of these 23 symbols related to NEET, NTA released the list – neet 2021 Latest News in Hindi

NEET 2021 Updates: NEET 2021 (NEET 2021), the entrance exam for UG Medical courses will be held on 12th September. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS and Nursing in medical and dental colleges across the country. The NEET Registration Update window has been opened on neet.nta.nic.in to update the NEET application. You can make corrections until 2pm on August 14th.



Millions of students have applied for this exam. You should all prepare for the exam. But if you are going to sit for the NEET exam 2021, you also need to know the important signs related to this exam. These pointers will be useful for you from exams to NEET counseling 2021 and admission.

NEET Summary: 23 short forms you probably didn’t know

AACCC – AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee

AFMC – Armed Forces Medical College

AIIMS – All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AMU – Aligarh Muslim University

BAMS – Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

BoGGCH – Board of Directors of the Central Council of Homeopathy

BSMS – Proven degree in Medicine and Surgery

BUMS – Bachelor of Greek Medicine and Surgery

CCIM – Central Council of Indian Medicine

DCI – Indian Dental Council

DGHS – Directorate General of Health Services

ESIC – Employees State Insurance Corporation

GGSIPU – Guru Gobind Sir Indraprastha Vidyapeeth

INI – Institution of National Importance

JIPMER – Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research

MCC – Medical Counseling Committee

MCI – Medical Council of India

MoH & FW – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

MoA – Ministry of AYUSH

NCISM – National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

NCH- National Homeopathy Commission

RPwD – Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016

