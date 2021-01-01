Education

NEET 2021: NEET 2021: BAMS, CCIM, AACCC .. Find out the meaning of these 23 symbols related to NEET, NTA released the list – neet 2021 Latest News in Hindi

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NEET 2021: NEET 2021: BAMS, CCIM, AACCC .. Find out the meaning of these 23 symbols related to NEET, NTA released the list – neet 2021 Latest News in Hindi
Written by admin
NEET 2021: NEET 2021: BAMS, CCIM, AACCC .. Find out the meaning of these 23 symbols related to NEET, NTA released the list – neet 2021 Latest News in Hindi

NEET 2021: NEET 2021: BAMS, CCIM, AACCC .. Find out the meaning of these 23 symbols related to NEET, NTA released the list – neet 2021 Latest News in Hindi

Highlights

  • The NEET UG 2021 exam will be held on September 12
  • Corrections in the NEET application can be made till 14th August
  • The NTA has given important indications of NEET

NEET 2021 Updates: NEET 2021 (NEET 2021), the entrance exam for UG Medical courses will be held on 12th September. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS and Nursing in medical and dental colleges across the country. The NEET Registration Update window has been opened on neet.nta.nic.in to update the NEET application. You can make corrections until 2pm on August 14th.

Millions of students have applied for this exam. You should all prepare for the exam. But if you are going to sit for the NEET exam 2021, you also need to know the important signs related to this exam. These pointers will be useful for you from exams to NEET counseling 2021 and admission.

NEET Summary: 23 short forms you probably didn’t know
AACCC – AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee
AFMC – Armed Forces Medical College
AIIMS – All India Institute of Medical Sciences
AMU – Aligarh Muslim University
BAMS – Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
BoGGCH – Board of Directors of the Central Council of Homeopathy

Also read: NEET 2021: Good news! The state will have 11 new medical colleges, adding 1650 MBBS seats

READ Also  #CancelBoardExams2021Trends As Covid Restrictions Increase Across Country

BSMS – Proven degree in Medicine and Surgery
BUMS – Bachelor of Greek Medicine and Surgery
CCIM – Central Council of Indian Medicine
DCI – Indian Dental Council
DGHS – Directorate General of Health Services
ESIC – Employees State Insurance Corporation
GGSIPU – Guru Gobind Sir Indraprastha Vidyapeeth
INI – Institution of National Importance
JIPMER – Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research

Also read: NEET exam tips: Is NEET exam only for smart students? Make such preparations

MCC – Medical Counseling Committee
MCI – Medical Council of India
MoH & FW – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
MoA – Ministry of AYUSH
NCISM – National Commission for Indian System of Medicine
NCH- National Homeopathy Commission
RPwD – Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016

#NEET #NEET #BAMS #CCIM #AACCC #Find #meaning #symbols #related #NEET #NTA #released #list #neet #Latest #News #Hindi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment