NEET 2021: NEET 2021: In which city will you take your NEET exam, check here, link issued by NTA – neet 2021 exam center city check on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021: In which city will you take your NEET exam, check here, link issued by NTA
- Important information for NEET UG 2021 candidates
- Now you can know the city of your exam
- The NTA released the exam city link
Click on the NEET 2021 Exam Center City direct link below to know which city will be your NEET exam center. A new page will open. Enter your NEET application number, date of birth and security PIN displayed on the screen and click on submit button. The name of the city of the examination center will be displayed.
The NEET UG 2021 exam is being conducted in 198 cities across the country. The exam will be held on September 12, 2021 in a total of 13 languages. However, students across the country are once again demanding postponement of the NEET exam 2021 date. This demand is being met as there are several national level entrance exams including CBSE Reforms / Compartments. However, the NTA did not provide any details.
The NTA has issued two links to check the NEET UG exam city. You can click on any of these to know the city name of your NEET exam. Both the links are given below-
Check NEET 2021 Exam City NTA Link-1
Check NEET 2021 Exam City NTA Link-2
