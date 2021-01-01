NEET 2021: NEET 2021 to be postponed? Will the NEET exam be postponed once again? Students cite reasons – Neat 2021 postponed again, students demand CBSE and other exams

Postpone NEET 2021? NEET 2021 Latest Updates: Medical UG Courses MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing Admissions for NEET entrance exams are once again being questioned. A large number of students across the country are demanding postponement of NEET 2021. This time the reason is not Corona, it’s something different. Find out what students are worried about and why there is a demand to postpone NEET 2021 once again?



The medical entrance exam NEET 2021 will be held on Sunday, September 12. Exams have already been postponed several times this year due to Kovid-1 due. But now the problem of students is other boards and entrance exams including CBSE, which are being conducted around 2021. The students have launched a #PostponeNEETUG campaign on Twitter.

This exam around NEET 2021

It is worth noting that thousands of students have applied for the CBSE Reform Exam 2021. The CBSE exam will start from August 25 and will continue till September 15. Next to NEET is CBSE Physics exam on 9th September and Mathematics exam on 13th September.

In addition, the National Level ICAR UG Exam (ICAI AIEEA 2021) for admission to B.Sc courses in various colleges will be held on September 7, 8 and 13.

Maharashtra CET 2021 (MHT CET 2021) will also be held in two phases during the same period. The first phase examination will run from September 4 to September 10 and the second phase examination will run from September 14 to September 20.

In addition, COMEDK UGET 2021 (CoMEDK UGET 2021) exam will be held on 14th September. Odisha JEE 2021 Exam (OJEE 2021) will be held from 6th September to 18th September.

In such a situation, students are afraid of passing their exams in a crowd from one center to another. At the same time, they do not have time to calm down. Students are demanding that the NEET be postponed for at least two weeks. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet issued any update in this regard.

