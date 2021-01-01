neet 2021: NEET PG Admission Card 2021: Check out how to download and download NEET PG Admission Card here – neet pg 2021 Admission Card on nbe.edu.in, How to Download

NEET PG 2021 Admission: NEET 2021 tickets will be released today. The National Examination Board (NBE) will issue NEET 2021 Admissions for Medical Higher Education. Candidates who had applied for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET 2021), their wait will never end.



The NEET PG 2021 (NEET PG 2021) exam will be held on September 11, 2021 at various examination centers across the country. Candidates will be able to download their tickets (NEET 2021 tickets) from NBE’s official website on nbe.edu.in shortly. The way to download the ticket is given below.

NEET PG 2021 Admission: Learn how to download NEET Admission

Step 1: Visit NBE’s official website nbe.edu.in after issuance of Admission Card.

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘NEET PG 2021’ section of the menu.

Step 3: Now click on the link to download NEET PG Admission Card.

Step 4: A new page will open on the computer display screen.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials.

Step 6: NEET PG Admission Card 2021 will open.

Step 7: Download and printout it for future reference.

Remember these things because of Covid-19

It will be mandatory to bring a face mask and personal hand sanitizer on the day of the exam.

Social distance has to be maintained on campus.

Admission to the examination hall will be done only after thermal screening, so arrive 1 hour before the start of the examination.

– Don’t share things with anyone else.

– The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will take care of the COVID 19 protocol during the examination.

This ticket will be invalid

Earlier, the NEET PG (NEET PG 2021) exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, but it was later shifted to September 11. Candidates who had downloaded tickets for the April 18 exam have been canceled. Only tickets for the new exam date will be valid.

About the PG exam

The NEET exam is a qualifying exam for admission to medical courses with MD, MS (MS) or PG Diploma. It is mandatory to be eligible for PG to get admission in MD, MS, PG Diploma courses under various universities and institutes in the country.

NEET UG 2021 Admission and exam date

The entrance exam for undergraduates i.e. NEET UG 2021 will be held on 12th September. The NEET PG will be hosted by the National Board of Education (NBE), while the NEET UG 2021 will be hosted by the National Testing Agency, NTA. NEET UG tickets will be issued on September 09

