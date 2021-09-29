NEET 2021 result released here is the category wise cutoff and how to check result

NEET PG 2021 Result is for the exam which was conducted on September 11, 2021 in more than 260 cities and 800 exam centers across the country.

NEET 2021 Result: National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the NEET PG 2021 result in PDF format. Result official web sitenbe.edu.in Ornatboard.edu.in can be checked on. The result is released in the form of a merit list and contains details such as roll number, number (out of 800) and rank obtained by the candidates. NEET PG 2021 Result is for the exam which was conducted on September 11, 2021 in more than 260 cities and 800 exam centers across the country. The result release was announced by NBE through twitter stating that the result link will be available soon on the official website. It has also released the qualifying cut-offs for all the categories. Complete details on how to check qualifying cut off and result for all categories are given here.

How to check NEET PG 2021 result

To check the result, candidates first go to the official website and open the NEET PG 2021 tab.

you there “NEET PG 2021 result” Click on the link to be found.

After clicking, a new page will open. This will be the PDF of NEET PG Result.

Download PDF and search roll number using Ctrl+F.

Candidates are advised to check the details given in the NEET PG Result PDF.

If we talk about category wise, then 50 percentile and 302 marks cutoff for General (UR/EWS) has been done. Whereas SC/ST/OBC and EWS have 40 percentile and 265 marks cutoff. Candidates must note that after they have viewed their result, updates on the counseling round will be followed.

The official notice reads, “The qualifying status for NEET-PG 2021 rank and All India 50% quota seats will be announced separately. The filing merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats will be prepared by the States/UTs as per their eligibility/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations and reservation policy.”

