NEET 2022, JEE Main 2022 Exam Preparation Free Lectures uploaded by NTA – NEET, JEE Main 2022 Exam: NTA uploads free IIT Lectures for JEE Main, NEET UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has arranged free coaching for candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 exams. The engineering or drug entrance exams are the two major entrance exams in the country, in which millions of students sit. NTA (National Testing Agency) has uploaded lecture videos of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) professionals and subject matter experts on their official website. Students can take advantage of these free online classes by visiting NTA’s official website nta.ac.in. Below you can see how to download free lecture videos.Step 1: First go to NTA’s official website nta.ac.in.Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘Content based lectures – for JEE Main and NEET UG 2022 by IIT professors / subject matter experts’.Step 3: A new page will open, here you have to click on the link you want to prepare from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.Step 4: YouTube links will open on the screen, where lesson and topic lecture videos will be available.Step 5: Play the video and study from the free lectures.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Announced

Online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2022 has started from 1st March. Students who wish to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can apply by visiting the website jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 31. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held from 16th April to 21st April 2022 and from 24th May to 29th May 2022. For more information, you can visit the website and check and download the information bulletin.

When is the NEET UG 2022 exam?

The schedule of National Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2022 will be published on the official website soon. According to media reports, the NEET UG 2022 exam could be held in the last week of June and the first week of July. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.