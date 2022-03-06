NEET 2022, JEE Main 2022 Exam Preparation Free Lectures uploaded by NTA – NEET, JEE Main 2022 Exam: NTA uploads free IIT Lectures for JEE Main, NEET UG
NEET 2022, JEE Main 2022 free lecture video, learn how to download
Step 1: First go to NTA’s official website nta.ac.in.
Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘Content based lectures – for JEE Main and NEET UG 2022 by IIT professors / subject matter experts’.
Step 3: A new page will open, here you have to click on the link you want to prepare from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.
Step 4: YouTube links will open on the screen, where lesson and topic lecture videos will be available.
Step 5: Play the video and study from the free lectures.
JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Announced
Online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2022 has started from 1st March. Students who wish to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can apply by visiting the website jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 31. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held from 16th April to 21st April 2022 and from 24th May to 29th May 2022. For more information, you can visit the website and check and download the information bulletin.
When is the NEET UG 2022 exam?
The schedule of National Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2022 will be published on the official website soon. According to media reports, the NEET UG 2022 exam could be held in the last week of June and the first week of July. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.
General Knowledge Practice Tips: 8 effective tips to enhance general knowledge
#NEET #JEE #Main #Exam #Preparation #Free #Lectures #uploaded #NTA #NEET #JEE #Main #Exam #NTA #uploads #free #IIT #Lectures #JEE #Main #NEET
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.