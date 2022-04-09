NEET 2022, NEET UG 2022 Application Form, Registration, Fee and Latest Updates – NEET 2022 Registration: NEET UG 2022 Application Form Coming Soon, Learn How To Register, Fees And Major Changes

NEET 2022 Registration: See the registration process here Step 1: First visit the official website of NTN NEET, neet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the NEET registration link on the homepage. Step 3: Read the required instructions and click on the Go link. Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 application form will open on the screen. Step 5: Fill in the required details like name, parent's name, date of birth, category etc. Step 6: Passport size photograph, signature, required documents etc. Upload Step 7: Pay the online application fee. Step 8: Your form will be submitted, you can download confirmation page and take printout and keep it with you.

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee NEET application fee for general (UR) candidates is Rs. 1500, while candidates in Gen-EWS or OBC-NCL category will get Rs. 1400 and SC, ST, PWD or Transgender candidates for medical examination Rs. 800 application fee has to be paid. NEET 2022 Notification: Not June, but can NEET exam be held in July? Notification will be issued soon, see details

Big changes in NEET UG 2022 entrance exams The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently waived the upper age limit for sitting for the NEET UG Medical Entrance Examination 2022, which was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. Let us know that NTA will register NEET 2022 in two stages. The first phase is expected to start from April 2, 2022, while the second phase will start after the completion of the first phase.

