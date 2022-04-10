NEET 2022 notification will be issued on neet.nta.nic.in, NEET exam will be postponed till July, find out why – NEET 2022 notification: NEET exam can be held in July if not in June? Notification will be issued soon, see details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon issue a notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. Once the NEET 2022 notification is issued, candidates preparing for the medical entrance exam will be able to know the provisional date of the entrance exam schedule. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting NTA NEET’s official website neet.nta.nic.in.The NTA (National Testing Agency) has not yet released any updates regarding the NEET 2022 entrance exam. Nevertheless, it is expected that the NTA may issue a NEET notification by next week. According to media reports, online registration (NEET 2022 registration) may start from 01 April 2022. Candidates are advised to check the official website for necessary information related to NEET 2022.

The NEET 2022 exam may take place in July, not June

According to the report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had recommended conducting NEET exams in the last two weeks of June. However, for various reasons, it is believed that the NEET exam may be held in July 2022 instead of June. One of the reasons for this is CBSE Board Exam (CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022). Due to multiple board exams with CBSE, there may be a shortage of examination centers to conduct NEET 2022 medical entrance exams. Millions of students sit for this exam every year (NEET 2022 exam). More than 16 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the NEET entrance exams this year. In such cases, adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines will also be required. Therefore, the number of examination centers in June could be a big challenge.

The outcome of the JEE Main could change the decision of the NTA

The JEE Main 2022 result could also be another reason for the NEET exam. Because the main results of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2022) May session may be announced in June 2022. In that case, the NTA will also focus on the outcome of the JEE Main May 2022. In such a situation, it is very difficult to conduct a big exam like NEET.

Third reason for postponing NEET 2022 exam!

At the same time, the NEET 2021 counseling and admission process is not yet complete. According to some experts, NEET 2022 notification can be issued only after completion of NEET 2021 counseling. However, the NTA has not made any official announcement regarding these reasons. Candidates keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.