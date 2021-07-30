NEET: Center Extends OBC, EWS Reservation In Medical Admission – PM Modi’s announcement, 27 percent reservation for OBC and 10 percent for EWS in NEET

Medical reservation: Prime Minister Modi made a big announcement in the All India Quota Scheme. The decision for both the sections will be applicable from this session. In the NEET exam for medical studies, 27 percent reservation was given to OBCs, 10 percent to EWS.

New Delhi. The Central Government has approved the decision to give 27 percent medical reservation to OBC (Other Backward Classes) and 10 percent to EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) under All India Quota (AIQ) in medical education medical admission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told on Thursday that both the sections will get the benefit of reservation from this session. He said that about 5,550 students would be benefited by this decision taken under the All India Quota Scheme for UG and PG medical/dental courses.

Seat position now-

15 percent UG, 50 percent PG medical seats are managed by the state governments under All India quota.

At present, seats are reserved for SC and ST in All India quota, but not for OBC.

There was a long standing demand by the medical students of OBC to resolve this issue.

Being a central scheme, the central list related to OBC will be used for this reservation.

What is All India Quota-

In 1986, the Supreme Court ordered the implementation of the Domicile Free (Permanent Residence Free) All India Quota.

Initially there was no quota under AIQ. In 2007, the Supreme Court fixed 15 per cent quota for SCs and 7.5 per cent for STs.

In 2007, when the Reservation Act was implemented for admission in central educational institutions, 27 per cent reservation was given to OBCs, but AIQ was not implemented in medical and dental colleges.

What changes now

OBC and EWS students across the country will be able to get the benefit of reservation under AIQ scheme in all medical colleges of the country.

Benefit to more than 5500 students every year-

1500 OBC students can benefit in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in Postgraduate.

550 EWS students can benefit in MBBS and 1000 EWS students in Post Graduation.

It is a historic decision to provide reservation to OBC and EWS in All India Quota Scheme. This will create a new paradigm of social justice in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet