NEET entrance exam may be postponed, read full details

NTA NEET 2021: The registration process for NEET entrance exam 2021 starts 60 days before, which has not happened yet. This is the reason why there is a lot of speculation about the postponement of NEET exam.

NTA NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main 2021 in April and May at the beginning of the current week. Since then the candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021 admission were eagerly waiting for the exam dates from NTA. Meanwhile, there is an update regarding NEET that the exam proposed on 01 August 2021 may be postponed. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet. According to the information, now the NEET entrance exam is likely to be held by September or October.

Read More: Rajasthan Board: Extended last date to upload class 10th and 12th marks for schools

This is the possible reason for the postponement of NEET exam

Earlier the date of NEET 2021 entrance exam was scheduled for August 1. But the registration process was not completed yet. The registration process for the NEET entrance exam usually starts 60 days before the date of the exam, which has not happened yet, which may lead to the postponement of the exam which is proposed to be held on August 1. NTA has also not yet made an official announcement about the NEET 2021 exam date. On the other hand, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi has said that the NEET 2021 exam date will be announced soon.

Candidates should rely only on official information regarding the examination

Just to mention that NTA had recently also reacted to a fake notice. In the said case, everyone was informed through online that the NEET exam will start from September 5. Subsequently, NTA in its official statement had advised all medical aspirants to rely only on the official notice regarding NEET 2021 exam dates.

Read More: ICSI CSEET 2021: CS Executive Entrance Test for July session tomorrow, candidates should keep this in mind

Web Title: NTA NEET 2021: NEET Entrance Exam May Be Postponed, Read Full Details