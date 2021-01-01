NEET Exam 2021: NEET PG 2021: NEET PG Registration and Update window reopened, how to apply – Neat pg 2021 Registration and Update window reopened, steps to apply here

Highlights NBE NEET PG 2021 New notice issued.

The Registration and Update window is open until August 20th.

Find out when the NEET PG exam 2021 will take place

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has given another opportunity to apply for NEET PG 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied for the National Eligibility Test (NEET) can now apply online on NBE’s official site nbe.edu.in till August 20.



According to the notification issued by the NBE (National Board of Examinations), “The online registration and correction window for NEET PG 2021 was opened on 16 August 2021 and will close on 20 August.” However, the board (NBE) had already issued a notice on its website to start registration and reopen the correction window.

This status can be changed until August 20th

Candidates who had earlier registered for NEET PG 2021 exam can change their category and EWS status from the correction window. However, you cannot edit any other information provided in the application. The Edit window will close on August 20, 2021 at 11:55 p.m.

When will NEET PG 2021 be held? (Date of NEET PG 2021 Exam)

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 11. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in January, but it was postponed to April and then to August.

Also read: Postpone NEET 2021? Will the NEET exam be postponed once again? The students stated the reason

These candidates will benefit

In fact, the NEET PG administration has recently extended the cut-off deadline for completing a medical internship to September 30. This means that candidates who have completed the internship from 21 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 and all the other criteria mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 information bulletin can apply between this window.

Also read:MU Admission 2021: How to check UG first quality list of Mumbai University, when will the second and third know?

NEET PG 2021: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on Registration link

Step 3: Fill in the User Registration Form to generate the User ID and Password.

Step 4: Login and fill the application, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Choose your exam city and pay the exam fee.

Step 6: Agree to the declaration and submit the form.

