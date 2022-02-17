NEET Exam 2022: Date of NEET UG Exam will be on neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) in June-July 2022. The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held from the third week of June to the first week of July. The NTA official website neet.nta.nic.in is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 exam schedule soon.According to preliminary discussions between officials from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, the entrance test (degree) with national eligibility or NEET UG will be held in the third week of June and the first week of July. More than 15 lakh candidates for NEET who aspire to become doctors every year.

The NEET exam will be conducted by pen-paper method. Eligible students can get admission for 83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSC and AH, 1899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats. Furthermore, the marks of NEET entrance exam will also be used for admission to BC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences from this year.



Neat test pattern

Last year, the NEET exam was held in September after being postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The NTA had created alternative questions by cutting the syllabus through various boards in the wake of Kovid-19. There is no official word yet on whether NEET 2022 will have the same optional questions as last year. Last year, the NEET exam asked a total of 180 multiple choice questions in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each topic was divided into two parts. Out of 35 questions in section A and 15 questions in section B, students had to answer only 10 questions.

Important Websites

Medical students visit this website for important information related to NEET-

mcc.nic.in,

nta.ac.in,

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaneet.nic.in