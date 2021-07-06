neet jee main 2021 nta likely to submit report on holding entrance exams today

NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA has prepared its report regarding JEE Main and NEET exam. The government can take a decision to conduct examinations with necessary precautions.

NEET, JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency has prepared the necessary modalities for JEE Main and NEET 2021. Now NTA is in the process of finalizing its report. According to the latest update, NTA can submit its report to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today. Earlier, CBSE had also submitted a report to the Ministry of Education and after deliberations, the 10th and 12th examinations were canceled.

JEE Main expected in July-August and NEET in September

JEE Main and NEET entrance exams are more important this year due to the cancellation of BSE 12th board exams. Two sessions have already been conducted for JEE Main with two remaining. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1, which seems unlikely as the application process has not started. For NEET it was demanded that the government allow multiple attempts like JEE Main. The pattern is expected to change in NEET 2021 as well. NEET is expected to be postponed till September. The pending sessions of JEE Main are expected to be held in July and August with a gap of about 25 days between the two sessions.

At present, NTA is in the process of finalizing the modalities for conducting the exam. The biggest challenge for NTA is to follow the Corona guidelines especially social distancing during the examination. On the other hand, the government is also assessing the situation of Corona across the country. The second wave of the Kovid-19 epidemic has subsided and it is expected that the government may take a decision to conduct the examinations with many precautions.

Exam was postponed due to Corona

Earlier when JEE Main and NEET 2021 entrance exam was postponed. NTA had informed that a review meeting will be held to assess whether the situation is favorable for conducting the examination and after that the final dates will be announced. If reports are to be believed, the review has been completed and the new dates will be announced soon after discussions between the officials and the government.

