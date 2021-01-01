neet Latest News: NEET 2021: Don’t make these 9 mistakes in NEET answer sheet, marks will be deducted, explained with NTA photos – net 2021 exam guidelines by nta, how to fill neet omr answer sheet

Highlights NEET has issued important guidelines for students taking NEET

Said- What is the right way to fill OMR sheet

Marks can be deducted even for small mistakes, the entire answer sheet can be rejected

NEET 2021 Latest Updates: Entrance test for NEET 2021 (NEET), MBBS, BDS, Nursing will be held on 12th September. Millions of students are enthusiastically preparing for this exam. But in addition to preparing well for the exam, there are other things that are very important to understand and take care of. Otherwise your marks may be deducted. Your answer sheet may also be rejected. The most important of these is to understand what is the right way to fill out the NEET OMR answer sheet.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued detailed guidelines to ensure that you make no mistake in filling out the NEET OMR sheet. What to do and what not to do is explained with photos. Below are 9 mistakes that you should avoid as per the instructions of NTA.

NEET OMR sheet errors to avoid: Don’t make these 9 mistakes

1 OMR sheet is checked by computer software. This software is highly sensitive, which only detects and marks well filled circles. If you don’t paint the circle well, that question won’t be checked. To understand, see the picture below-

2. Do not accidentally scratch the OMR sheet. Be careful not to tear it in any way. Do not use whitener on it.

3. If you answered any question incorrectly, you can’t correct it. That is, if you fill in the wrong circle, you should not cut it and fill in another circle. To no avail. This question will not be investigated. Or you will not get any points for it. Points can be deducted for mistakes. So fill the right circle very carefully.

4. Please enter your roll number and test booklet number in the space provided on the OMR sheet. Also give a good color to the circle given below. To understand how, see the picture below-

5. Do not write anything in the box provided on the OMR sheet except to fill in the requested information. Doing so may result in rejection of your entire answer sheet. It will not even be checked.

6. On the OMR sheet, write the correct name in running letters in the box in which your name, your father’s and mother’s name are asked. Not in block letters. Just write the spelling as filled in the NEET application. Such as-

7. An announcement column will be provided on your OMR sheet. Don’t forget to put your signature in that box. Also write the time of signature.

8. Before you start filling the answer, you need to match the code of your OMR sheet and the code of the test book (question paper). It should be the same. If both are different, notify the inspector present in the examination hall immediately and ask them to change both the test book and the answer sheet.

9. Section-B of the test booklet will consist of 15 questions in each subject. You only have to solve 10 out of 15 questions in each subject. If you fill in more than 10 answers on the OMR sheet, only the first 10 questions will be checked.

