NEET Latest News: NEET PG 2022: Students Reach SC Demanding Postponement Of NEET Exam, Hundreds of Students Disqualified Due To Covid Duty

Highlights Demand for postponement of NEET PG exam.

Petition filed in Supreme Court, said- Hundreds of students will be disqualified.

The NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on March 12.

NEET PG 2022 Exam:A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam. Candidates want to extend the date of National Eligibility Test (NEET 2022) on March 12, 2022. The petition claims that due to KOVID-19, many MBBS passing students cannot complete their internship period and hence they will not be able to take the NEET exam.



Find out how long you want to postpone the NEET exam

The NEET 2022 entrance examination in the Medical Post Graduate Program will be held on March 12 at various examination centers. The petition filed in the Supreme Court has been filed by six MBBS eligible students through the Dubey Law Chamber and several aspirants have requested the Central Board of Examinations to direct them to postpone the examination till all the eligibility criteria like compulsory internship as per PG rules are met. . Is. They have to get at least May 31, 2022 to complete the internship.

Hundreds of students were on duty in Kovid-19

The petition alleges that the internship of hundreds of MBBS passing students was disrupted during the handling of the Kovid-19 epidemic which prevented them from appearing for the NEET-PG exam. The petition seeking adjournment of the examination said that the internships of many MBBS graduates, who were hampered by their duty to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, would be disqualified from appearing in the NEET-PG examination due to lack of compulsory internship. Duty. It’s not their fault.

PM referred to Modi’s statement

The petition cites a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 last year to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the duty of final year MBBS doctors to handle cowardly cases. The petitioner has challenged the conditions given in the information bulletin giving the deadline of May 31, 2022 to complete the internship.

The lawyer said – they were not told, they will not be able to do duty in Kovid, they will not be able to do NEET PG!

At the same time, petitioners’ attorneys allege that the petitioners carried out their duties during the Corona virus outbreak in 2021 with about 1,500 students, which led to the postponement of their internships. He has stated that he is a victim of the situation and has not been told that if he is on duty in Covid-19 and has not completed his internship, he will not be able to sit for the NEET PG exam.