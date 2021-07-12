NEET MDS 2021 Counseling Govt decide date of counseling within 7 days Supreme Court

NEET MDS 2021 Counseling: The Supreme Court has reprimanded the central government for delaying the MDS counselling. Master of Dental Surgery- National Eligibility Entrance Test was conducted on December 16, 2020. Around 30,000 BDS doctors took the exam for admission to 6,500 MDS seats.

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Dental graduate students had moved the Supreme Court regarding the counseling of NEET MDS 2021. The students had demanded through the petition that directions should be given to declare the date of counseling soon. After hearing the side of the students on Monday, the Supreme Court has reprimanded the central government for the delay. The top court has directed the Center to decide on the date of counseling within a week.

Government is ruining the lives of doctors

The Supreme Court of the country has said that the government is ruining the lives of doctors and it is harmful to the country. Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the matter. He asked the central government that when are you going to do counseling. The government is slowing down on this. You have to complete the admission for MDS NEET. They are qualified BDS doctors and are wasting their lives. India is at a loss that you are not allowing PG students to complete their studies.

counseling in virtual mode

In response, the Center said the delay was due to the Madras High Court’s decision on the quota and a committee has been constituted to fix the quota. Justice Chandrachud said that the order of the Madras High Court is in October. Now we are in July. The petitioner’s lawyer Vikas Singh told the court that the counseling should be virtual only. Let us tell you that the results of the examinations held in December 2020 were released on December 31, 2020.

