NEET MDS 2022: Admission will not be granted if photo repair fails, change from this direct link – neet mds 2022 Selection window will open today

NEET MDS 2022: Admission will not be granted if photo repair fails

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened a selection window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination for the Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2022). In the application, a window is selected for photo editing. Candidates can modify their application photo by visiting NBE’s official website nbe.edu.in. According to the notice, candidates who have not been able to upload proper photos can make changes in the application period from April 20 to April 21.Candidates should note that they will not be given a second chance to change the wrong photo. In addition, candidates who cannot change the wrong photograph in their application will not be given admission. Candidates can follow the steps given below to change the photo in the form.

Modify the NEET MDS 2022 application using these steps

Step 1- Candidates first visit NBE’s official site nbe.edu.in.

Step 2- Then click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Step 3- Now a new drop down box will open where the candidates have to click on the application link.

Step 4- Then enter the login details and make changes to the application.

Step 5-Click Submit when done.

Step 6- Download the confirmation page and keep a print out for further needs.

NEET MDS 2022 Application

The NEET MDS 2022 exam will be held on May 2 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. According to the paper pattern, the NEET MDS 2022 exam will be conducted in computer based mode for three hours. A total of 240 multiple choice questions will be asked in the exam. Four marks will be given for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for wrong answer.