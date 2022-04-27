NEET MDS 2022: Admission will not be granted if photo repair fails, change from this direct link – neet mds 2022 Selection window will open today
Candidates should note that they will not be given a second chance to change the wrong photo. In addition, candidates who cannot change the wrong photograph in their application will not be given admission. Candidates can follow the steps given below to change the photo in the form.
Modify the NEET MDS 2022 application using these steps
Step 1- Candidates first visit NBE’s official site nbe.edu.in.
Step 2- Then click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page.
Step 3- Now a new drop down box will open where the candidates have to click on the application link.
Step 4- Then enter the login details and make changes to the application.
Step 5-Click Submit when done.
Step 6- Download the confirmation page and keep a print out for further needs.
Click here to change application.
NEET MDS 2022 Application
The NEET MDS 2022 exam will be held on May 2 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. According to the paper pattern, the NEET MDS 2022 exam will be conducted in computer based mode for three hours. A total of 240 multiple choice questions will be asked in the exam. Four marks will be given for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for wrong answer.
