NEET MDS 2022 Exam Date: NEET MDS 2022 Exam: NEET MDS Expires, Register Today – Register Starting Today

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the dates for NEET MDS 2022. To sit for the entrance exam with National Eligibility for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022, candidates should fill the application form by visiting the official website nbe.edu.in. The live NEET MDS application form portal will be open till 3 pm on January 24 (11:55 pm). NEET MDS will be held on March 6 and results will be announced by March 21.

The NEET MDS 2022 will be conducted on March 6 in a computer-based manner. NEET MDS will be taken for about 6,500 MDS seats.



“The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct NEET-MDS 2022 on March 6, 2022 on computer-based platforms at various examination centers across the country,” the NBEMS official said in a statement.

NEET MDS 2022 Registration: How to register for NEET MDS



Step 1: First of all go to the official website nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Now click on the registration link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now click on New Registration and submit all requested information and create your login.

Step 4: Then login with the application number and password.

Step 6: Fill out your application now.

Step 7: Upload and sign photos.

Step 8: Pay the application fee.

Step 9: Print the application after completing all the procedures.

Contact us if you have any questions

Candidates can contact the helpline number for any kind of information. In addition, the NBEMS email ID is also provided on which you can contact. 022 – 61087595, [email protected] Apart from this, candidates can also get answers to their questions by visiting NBEMS Communication web portal exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.