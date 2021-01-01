neet mds: NEET MDS 2021: NEET MDS Counseling Registration begins, know the schedule of allotment of seats and when is the result? – neet mds 2021 counseling registration on mcc.nic.in, here are some things

Highlights The NEET MDS 2021 counseling process begins.

Allocation of seats on 25, 26 August.

The result will come on the 27th.

See the list of required documents here.

NEET MDS 2021 Counseling Registration:NEET MDS 2021 Counseling Registration started on Friday, August 20, 2021. Candidates who have passed the Entrance Examination (NEET MDS) with National Eligibility for MDS can register for the NEET MDS Counseling Process. To register online, one can visit the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee at mcc.nic.in.



Schedule of NEET MDS 2021

According to the NEET MDS schedule issued by the Medical Counseling Committee, counseling will be conducted in two rounds. Registration for Round 1 will continue till August 24. There will be an option to fill or lock the space between 21 and 24 August. The allotment process will be held on August 25 and 26 and the results will be announced on August 27.

NEET MDS Counseling Round-2

NEET MDS 2021 Counseling process is being conducted for 50% All India Quota Deemed or Central Universities, ESIC and AFMS Institutions. Candidates will have to report to the given college between 28th August to 1st September. The second round will start on September 6, in which the process for the remaining seats will be repeated after the first round.

Who can apply?

Doctors who have a Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree and who passed the NEET MDS exam in December last year can apply. More than 6,500 vacancies will be filled across the country for MDS.

Also read: IAF AFCAT Admission Card 2021: Admission card is issued on afcat.cdac.in, check AFCAT date and sample here

Documents required for counseling

Neat MDS Results 2021

neet mds 2021 Admission

Marksheet of BDS (1st, 2nd and 3rd Vocational Examination) BDS Degree Certificate or Temporary Certificate.

Certificate of completion of internship from the head of the organization stating that the candidate has completed the internship on or before 31st March 2021

Permanent or temporary certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

For proof of birth, class 10 (high school / high school) marksheet or certificate.

Proof of Identity – PAN Card, Driving License, Voter Identity Card, Passport or Aadhar Card.

SC or ST certificate issued in English or Hindi by the competent authority.

OBC certificate issued by the authority. OBC candidates should not be of creamy layer.

Disability certificate issued by medical board only.

Also read: Rajasthan DELEd 2021 Exam Date: Rajasthan DELEd Exam will start from September 02, see full schedule

Direct link to NEET MDS counseling schedule here

See information bulletin here

Official website

