neet mds result 2021 cum scorecard released on nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS Result 2021 Declared: National Board of Examination has released the NEET MDS Result 2021 cum Scorecard.

NEET MDS Result 2021 Declared: National Board of Examination has released the NEET MDS Exam Result 2021 for 50% reserved seats. Along with this, the score cards have also been issued. The candidates appeared in the examination can check or download their scorecard by visiting the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in or NEET-MDS website at nbe.edu.in. NEET MDS scorecard also contains the details of the candidate’s roll number, category, MDS rank, all India rank.

According to the notification issued by NBE regarding NEET MDS result, the result of NEET-MDS 2021 has been declared on 31.12. This result has been declared for the admission in Post Graduate MDS Course 2021 session. It can be checked by visiting the official website of NBE.

How to download MDS Result 2021

Firstly the candidates who appeared in the examination visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET MDS Result 2021 Scorecard on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result. Download the page and keep a print copy of it for further reference.

cut-off score

All India 50% Quota Post Graduate MDS ( NEET MDS ) The cut-off score for the courses is 259 out of 960 for General Category candidates, 227 for SC, ST and OBC and 243 for PWD candidates.

Candidates with cut-off score can appear in counseling

Candidates with cut-off score or above can appear for counseling to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW for Post Graduate MDS seats. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to the Dental Surgery course Masters.

