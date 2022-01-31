neet: NEET The girl could not learn even after cracking 2 times, sought financial help from the government – Twice successful Tamil Nadu student requested financial help from the government

It is true that if you want to, you can achieve your goal with hard work and dedication in any situation. This student from Thangapachi in Tamil Nadu is another example. Thangapachi, a resident of Panmoppanpatti village in Madurai, who has twice passed NEET, is far from education due to lack of money. He called on the government to help alleviate the financial crisis.Thangapachi said, “The government is only paying my tuition fees and I don’t have money for other expenses like house. So I had to start farming again.”

In the 2021 and 2022 academic years, Thangpachi has consistently passed the NEET exam. While the father was working as a farmer, he made sure that all four of his children were educated. Vikramangalam is the eldest from Kallar High School in 2020 and the eldest to pass the NEET entrance exams in 2021 and 2022.

Due to the high cost of medical education and the inability of her family to afford her tuition fees, accommodation and meals, she was unable to get admission in a private medical college last year.

Also read: Dr. Find out who Vikas Divyakirti is, who is appreciated by millions of UPSC candidates



Thangapachi got the opportunity to study medicine at Mukambika Medical College in Kanyakumari, but despite this, she is farming as her family cannot afford education. Thangapachi wants to keep his focus on the study, which is why he has asked the government for financial help.