neet: NEET UG 2021: NTA notice issued, NEET UG cor Application Update window reopens, when do you know the result? – Neat ug 2021 latest update, NTA reopens update window till 26th October

NEET UG 2021 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the NEET UG 2021 correction window. Candidates who want to change or correct the information given in the application for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam Undergraduate (NEET UG) are now given the opportunity till 11.50 pm on 26th October.



The NTA has also issued a notice stating that the candidates have been given one last chance to fill up the NEET UG application. The agency has issued a notice on its official website neet.nta.ac.in notifying the reopening of the NEET UG application correction window. The facility is open to applicants who have previously made one-time improvements to the area.

The notice states, ‘Upon receipt of the candidates’ requests, the National Testing Agency (NTA) opens a window to fill up the application form details correction or revised second set for NEET (UG). This facility is also open to applicants who have made improvements before.

The NTA further states, “The NTA has opened an improvement window to improve some of the details of Phases I and II of the online application for NEET (UG), including Gender, Nationality, E-mail Address, Sub-Category and Second Phase Fields. . NEET UG 2021 Candidates can contact NTA at ‘011-40759000 or e-mail [email protected]’ in case of any problem in making changes in the applications.

The update window was previously opened on October 13th

NTA had earlier opened the NEET UG 2021 application correction window only for revision till October 13. Subsequently, the agency issued a temporary reply key on October 15, giving applicants until October 17 to raise objections.

When will the NEET results be released in 2021?

NTA will announce NEET results 2021 after 26 October 2021. Because NTA has reopened the NEET 2021 Phase-2 Application and Update window. Upon completion of this process, the NTA may announce the NEET UG results on its official website.

