neet news: NEET 2021: Supreme Court quashes High Court decision, says – Two students cannot be re-examined – Supreme Court re-examines neet ug 2021, sc canceled bomby hc decision

Highlights SC rejects NEET 2021 re-examination for two students.

The Supreme Court said – there can be no re-examination for only two students.

Mumbai High Court decision overturned in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has refused to reconsider NEET 2021, setting aside the Mumbai High Court’s decision. Only two students will not be able to retake the NEET UG exam, the Supreme Court has said. However, the students are sorry that the court has made a mistake, but it is not possible to take the re-examination.



In fact, the apex court had quashed the Mumbai High Court’s order re-examining the two students. “We have sympathy for the students, but it is difficult to order a re-examination,” the apex court said in a statement issued by the National Testing Agency. The apex court accepted the NTA’s application and set aside the high court order.

The High Court said in its order that the NTA should re-examine two students as the test book and OMR seat were mixed due to the supervisor’s mistake. The NTA filed an application in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision. The Solicitor General argued on behalf of the NTA that 16 lakh students across the country have sat for the NEET UG exam, the exam has been conducted across the country and in such a situation, if something goes wrong and the exam continues again, the process can never end.

The Supreme Court said that the NTA has directed the High Court to count and reckon the numbers. A bench headed by Justice LN Rao said it had sympathy for the student. The supervisor has admitted the mistake. We accept the NTA’s appeal and set aside the High Court order. On behalf of the students, it was stated that the students were under stress due to this confusion. “We sympathize with the situation,” the court said. The Solicitor General had argued that there was a mix of 6 students but only two students had applied. 16 lakh students have submitted their papers and the process will be endless if re-examinations are held. Supreme Court quashes High Court decision

