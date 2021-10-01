neet.nia.nic.in: NEET 2021: NEET 2021 Admissions Coming Soon, Application Update Window Opened, Learn How To Use – Open the 2021 Update Window on neet.nia.nic.in

Highlights NEET 2021 Correction window opened.

Correct details and documents by 14 August.

neet 2021 Admission soon.

NEET 2021, NEET correction window: The online link has been activated to improve the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) application. Candidates who had filled NEET 2021 application for admission to medical courses this year can now visit NTA’s official website nta.ac.in/medicalexam or neet.nia.nic.in.



Date of NEET 2021 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a medical examination on September 12. The online registration process for NEET UG 2021 ended on Tuesday, August 10th. Those who have submitted their exam forms during the application period can edit the details and re-upload the documents. This facility will be available on neet.nia.nic.in till 14th August 2021.

Additional time was given for NEET 2021 application

For the convenience of students, NTA has extended the last date for filling NEET 2021 application from 6th August to 10th August. Because on August 06, the last day of application, the website went for maintenance for a few hours. After that, students who have not yet submitted their forms or paid the exam fee resorted to social media to demand an extension of the application deadline.

Also read: NEET 2021: Good news! The state will have 11 new medical colleges, adding 1650 MBBS seats

NEET 2021 Admission

Application correction facility is available till 14th August 2021, after which NEET 2021 admission card will be issued. The admission card will contain the required guidelines of the candidates along with the details of the examination city, details of the examination center and other information. Medical aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official website for necessary information related to NEET 2021. Let us know how to use the NEET 2021 upgrade feature-

NEET 2021 Application Form Correction: Check it out here

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above for NEET 2021 application correction.

Step 2: Login to the homepage.

Step 3: Edit your form or make the necessary corrections.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form.

Also read:CA Exam 2021: CA December 2021 Exam Schedule Issued, Applications Requested in ICAI, Full Details

neet 2021 Notice

Official website

