NEET-PG 2022: Application Form Correction Window Closes Today, Correct Photo With These Steps – neet-pg 2022 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today

The application correction window for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination – Post Graduate (NEET-PG 2022) organized by National Examination Board (NBE) will be closed today. Candidates who want to make changes in their application can go to the official website nbe.edu.in and amend their application. According to NBEMS, some candidates failed to upload their photographs as per NEET PG 2022 guidelines. In addition, all the candidates were given the opportunity to upload the picture again, but some of the candidates also missed the opportunity.

Candidates who failed to re-upload the image are again being notified by email that the incorrect image in their application may be corrected. They will be able to correct the wrong image in their application during the last edit window that is running. Candidates should note that the Final Edit window will open until 11:55 tonight.

As the application process for NEET PG 2022 has been closed, tickets will be issued soon. Meanwhile, NEET PG 2022 is not likely to be postponed, the exam will be held on May 21 as per schedule. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Saturday, April 30 in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia, health ministry sources said.



How to make changes in NEET PG 2022 application

Step 1- Log on to the official website of NEET PG 2022 – nbe.edu.in – using your credentials.

Step 2- Then click on the ‘Go to Application Form’ link in the top right corner of the home page.

Step 3Click the ‘Save & Next’ button at the bottom and go to the last tab to upload the document and upload the appropriate image.

Step 4- Now, click the Preview button to see if the correct image has been updated.

Step 5- Click the ‘Submit’ button to submit the form.