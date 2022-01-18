neet pg 2022 exam: Those who want to postpone the neet pg 2022 exam

Medical aspirants demand postponement of Nationwide Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET PG 2022). The Nationwide Board of Examinations, NBE will conduct the examination on March 12, 2022. College students who are upset over the battle between NEET counseling and exam schedule are demanding postponement of exams. College students declare that 8000 interns from 12 completely different states won’t be eligible for NEET PG 2022 and but NBE insists on taking the exam on March 12.



Medical aspirants say the NBE has not stored sufficient distance between earlier counseling and additional examination, which has raised considerations amongst center class folks. The counseling course of will finish on March 16, whereas the exam will likely be held on March 12. If the scholar doesn’t get a seat after counseling, he / she won’t be able to sit for the subsequent exam as each are at the similar time.

What do the candidates have to say?



Dr. Sham Kulkarni instructed Navbharat Occasions, “I’m in a dilemma whether or not to sit for counseling or sit for NEET PG 2022 exam, as I’m getting ready to get a spot with 24000 rank (UR). When my dream is to get a authorities school, it’s irritating. And once I see the uncertainty of doing issues, I get scared. We want a great time to put together and there ought to be time between counseling and exams.

Shagun Dubey says, “It is a very inappropriate choice by the NBE for a average runner who is confused about whether or not to attend counseling or not. The uncertainty of this entire state of affairs could be very worrying for me.

Astha Kinariwala says, “The counseling will finish on March 16 and the exam will likely be on March 12. We want time between counseling and exams to put together for the closing NEET PG exam. Please postpone the exam until June or July.”

EWS case pending listening to

The following listening to in the Supreme Court docket on EWS standards and reservation standards is scheduled for March 2022, junior medical doctors stated. And not using a listening to, conducting the exam will once more lead to confusion and delay in counseling as we now have seen in NEET PG 2021.