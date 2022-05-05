neet pg 2022 Petition filed in the Supreme Court for postponing the details of examination examination

For the last several days, there has been a demand for postponing the NEET PG 2022 exam. The students have been requesting for postponement of the exams on Twitter for several days, but their request has not received any response from the Municipal Corporation or the Ministry of Health. Now the students have run to the Supreme Court for help.The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET PG 2022) for postgraduate education on May 21.

The petition has been filed by advocate Sandeep S Tiwari. Sandeep S Tiwari tweeted and wrote, “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we have moved the Supreme Court against the PG 2022 exam to be held on May 21, 2022. Candidates made their point. Candidates have lodged their grievances due to the conflict of exam dates with the ongoing counseling for NEET PG 2021.

Due to delay in NEET PG 2021 counseling, students are requesting postponement of exam date due to short distance between exam day and counseling. Examination will be held on 21st May as per schedule.

What’s the matter

NEET exam aspirants say that due to the short duration between exams and counseling, we are confused as to whether to attend counseling or prepare for the exam. Also this year, MCC has changed the counseling schedule almost 7 times. All-India and state-level mop-up rounds were also canceled. How can we study in this uncertainty created by examination institutions?