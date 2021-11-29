NEET PG Counseling 2021: Doctors angry over postponement of NEET PG counseling, 1,500 resident doctors on strike here – neet pg counseling 2021 1500 Resident doctors on strike in Gujarat due to delay in counseling

Around 1,500 resident doctors from various medical colleges in Gujarat went on a one-day strike on Monday to protest the postponement of NEET-postgraduate counseling. Delays in admission have led to a severe shortage of doctors, which has put a strain on junior doctors, doctors say. Apart from this, professors and lecturers from various government and medical colleges run by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) have been agitating across the state for many years demanding payment of arrears as per the seventh pay scale. Commission. Displayed.

The Central Government has recently postponed the NEET-Postgraduate 2021 counseling till next year and informed the Supreme Court. The Post Graduate National Eligibility and Entrance Examination (NEET PG) is taken for admission to courses like Master of Surgery and Doctor of Medicine in Medicine. Counseling is part of the admissions process.



An agitating doctor in Surat said, “Normally, postgraduate students are admitted in the month of May. Postponing of counseling will lead to a new batch of PG students in March next year. Work stress has increased. ”

Another medical student said that till the new batch of PGs come, the government should consider hiring doctors from outside in government hospitals affiliated to medical colleges.

The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad has claimed in a statement that delays in NEET-PG counseling have led to shortage of doctors in all medical colleges in the country.

JDA President Dr. Vishwajit Raj said, “With no new PG squad coming, only 66 per cent resident doctors are available for the treatment of patients. This puts extra burden on resident doctors who are already suffering from long duty. Kovid’s huh.”

UPTET 2021 canceled: UPTET exam canceled, paper torn on Whatsapp



As a result, about 1,500 resident doctors across the state will not be present at the OPD on Monday from 9 am to 5 pm, he said. This will not inconvenience the patients as the resident doctor is available for emergency duty, he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of professors and lecturers affiliated to the Gujarat Medical Teachers Association and three other organizations staged protests outside various medical colleges for their pending demands.