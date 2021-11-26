NEET PG Counseling 2021: Doctors angry over repeated delays in NEET PG counseling, strike from tomorrow – Neat PG Counseling 2021 late

Highlights NEET PG counseling has been postponed several times.

The case is pending in the Supreme Court.

Angry doctors will go on strike from tomorrow.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has called a nationwide strike from Saturday (November 27) due to repeated delays in the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET PG) counseling 2021. FORDA has appealed to all resident doctors across the country to shut down outpatient department (OPD) services from Saturday.



According to FORDA, “Already burdened and exhausted resident doctors in the country, which has been at the forefront since the onset of the Kovid-19 epidemic, have already delayed Supreme Court proceedings on NEET PG counseling. The next hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2022.

The nationwide strike was decided in consultation with representatives of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA). Is. The FORDA states, “We hereby request the Central Government and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the grievances of the resident doctors and take necessary steps to expedite the admission process and expedite the court proceedings with NEET-PG 2021 counseling.”

SSC Jobs: SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Answer Key Issued, Results Soon



“If there is no positive response from both the Center and the Supreme Court, the doctors’ union will be forced to agitate. The authorities are responsible for any unfortunate situation that affects the healthcare system,” Ford said in a statement. ‘

Earlier on Thursday, the Center told the apex court that it had decided to reconsider the annual income limit of Rs 8 lakh for the EWS category and a new decision would be taken within 4 weeks. The next court hearing is scheduled for January 6.