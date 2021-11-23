neet pg counseling 2021: NEET PG: Supreme Court hearing on OBC and EWS reservation today, NEET counseling to be decided soon

A petition challenging the Centre’s and Medical Advisory Committee’s (MCC) July 29 notification to grant 27 per cent reservation to OBCs and 10 per cent to EWS students in All India Quota Medical will be heard in the Supreme Court today. NEET PG counseling will not start until the Supreme Court rules on the validity of OBC and EWS reservations, the Center had said in the last hearing. 50% of the seats in postgraduate courses in medical and dental colleges are allocated through central medical counseling process. NEET PG counseling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was supposed to start from October 25, but the MCC postponed it following a Supreme Court directive.

Many candidates are concerned about the delay in the entire admission process and say that the academic year could be wasted if NEET PG 2021 counseling is not started early.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarthana recorded the assurance and said that if counseling was given before the court’s decision, “the students would face serious problems.” Justice Chandrachud said, “We will listen to your views till the students are counseled. Counseling will not start till we find a way out, otherwise there will be serious problem for the students. We will accept your statement.”

On October 21, the apex court had asked the Center whether it wanted to amend the annual income limit. The court had asked the government to clarify the eligibility of OBC and EWS category candidates in NEET PG counseling.

Subsequently, on October 26, the Central Government clarified in court the annual income of Rs 8 lakh for the EWS category. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has also filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that the principle of fixing the amount is reasonable and is in accordance with Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution.