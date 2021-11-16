neet pg Counseling 2021 The Supreme Court will hear the petition challenging the obc, ews quota on this date.

Highlights The reservation issue of OBC and EWS will be heard soon.

Counseling will begin after the hearing.

Counseling will be provided for 50% AIQ seats.

NEET OBC, EWS Reservation: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on a petition filed in NEET against the implementation of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The next hearing in the Supreme Court is expected on November 24. NEET PG counseling for 50% AIQ seats was to start from 25th October 2021. However, the MCC had postponed the NEET PG Counseling 2021 dates.



Also, the Center had earlier assured the Supreme Court that counseling for NEET PG 2021 would not start till the court becomes eligible for PG All India Quota seats (MBBS / BDS and MD / MS / MDS). Since the current academic session, it has not heard petitions filed against giving 27 per cent reservation to OBCs and 10 per cent to EWS.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathana recorded the assurance and said that if counseling was given before the court’s decision, “the students would have to face serious problems”. Justice Chandrachud said, “We will listen to your views till the students are counseled. Counseling will not start till we find a way out, otherwise there will be serious problem for the students. We will accept your statement.”

On October 21, the apex court had asked the Center whether it wanted to amend the annual income limit. The court had asked the government to clarify the eligibility of OBC and EWS category candidates in NEET PG counseling.

Subsequently, on October 26, the Central Government clarified in court the annual income of Rs 8 lakh for the EWS category. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has also filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that the principle of fixing the amount is reasonable and is in accordance with Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

