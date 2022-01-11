neet pg Counseling Date: NEET-PG Counseling 2021-22: Great relief for medical students! NEET PG Counseling Starts January 12 – NEET-PG Counseling Starts January 12, See Latest Updates

neet pg Counseling Date: NEET-PG Counseling 2021-22: Great relief for medical college students! NEET PG Counseling Starts January 12 – NEET-PG Counseling Starts January 12, See Latest Updates

(*12*)

Highlights Medical college students have been significantly relieved.

NEET PT’s counseling course of will begin from twelfth January.

Union Well being Minister Mansukh Mandvia congratulated him.

NEET-PG Counseling 2021-22: The NEET PG counseling course of will begin from 12 January 2022. Union Well being Minister Mansukh Mandvia made the announcement on Sunday (January 9, 2022). The ministers’ assertion got here two days after the Supreme Court docket cleared the best way for the stalled counseling course of, stating that the prevailing 27 per cent OBCs (Different Backward Courses) and 10 per cent EWSs (economically weaker sections) have been reserved for all-spherical Indians. Quota seats shall be retained.



Minister Mansukh Mandvia tweeted congratulations to all of the candidates and mentioned that it might give extra energy to the nation within the struggle in opposition to Kovid-19. He wrote in a tweet, ‘As per the peace of mind given by the Ministry of Well being to the resident docs, NEET-PG counseling is being began by MCC from 12 January 2022 following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court docket. This may give the nation extra energy within the struggle in opposition to Corona. My greatest needs to all of the candidates.

The NEET PG counseling schedule shall be accessible on the official web site of the Medical Council (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. At the least 6,102 medical schools and 649 hospitals are anticipated to take part in NEET PG Counseling 2021. As of as we speak, there are roughly 9,953 vacancies for MD in medical schools, 10,821 vacancies for Grasp of Surgical procedure (MS), 1,979 vacancies for PG Diploma and 1,338 vacancies for DNB CET which shall be crammed by college students who’ve certified for NEET PG 2021. Is.

NEET PG 2021 Scorecard: NEET PG Scorecard shall be revealed on nbe.edu.in, try how

This 12 months, the NEET Counseling 2021 shall be performed on-line in 4 rounds, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had earlier introduced. These embrace Spherical 1, Spherical 2, Mop-up Spherical and Stray Emptiness Spherical. An in depth schedule will quickly be accessible to verify on the MCC’s official web site. You possibly can see beneath how one can apply for counseling.

NEET PG Counseling 2021-22: Learn to apply

Step 1: Go to the official web site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the house web page, click on on the PG Medical Counseling tab.

Step 3: A brand new web page will open, click on on the hyperlink to register right here.

Step 4: Now register with required particulars.

Step 5: Log in utilizing the registered credentials and fill out the applying.

Step 6: Add the required paperwork, pay the registration charge and click on on submit button.

Step 7: Your kind shall be submitted, candidates can take printout of affirmation web page and hold it with them for additional reference.

NEET Counseling: NEET PG Counseling will begin quickly, MCC points discover

Essential ideas for NEET PG counseling

The schedule for NEET PG Counseling 2021 shall be revealed right here