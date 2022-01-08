NEET PG Counseling: NEET Counseling: NEET PG Counseling will start soon, MCC issues notice – Neat Counseling Registration Dates 2021 Check Application Details Soon Here

Highlights NEET PG counseling will start soon.

The counseling schedule will be announced soon.

Registration will be done on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The Supreme Court has upheld the Centre’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation for EWS for OBCs in NEET UG and PG, paving the way for NEET counseling process. Now the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, PG Counseling 2021. The notice issued by the MCC informed the students of the apex court’s decision and assured that the counseling schedule would be announced soon on the official website mcc.nic.in.



NEET counseling is done by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). For counseling, candidates have to register on mcc.nic.in. At least 6,102 medical colleges and 649 hospitals are expected to participate in NEET PG Counseling 2021. As of today, there are approximately 9,953 vacancies for MD in medical colleges, 10,821 vacancies for Master of Surgery (MS), 1,979 vacancies for PG Diploma and 1,338 vacancies for DNB CET which will be filled by students who have qualified for NEET PG 2021. Is.

The reservation of seats in All India Quota for admission in UG and PG Medical will be as under:



Scheduled Castes: 15 percent

ST: 7.5 percent

Horizontal reservation as per PWD-MCC rules: 5 percent

OBC (Non Creamy Layer) As per Central OBC List: 27%

EWS (As per Central Government Rules): 10 per cent

How to apply for NEET UG, PG counseling



Step 1: First go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the PG or UG Counseling tab.

Step 3: Click on the link to register.

Step 4: Enter the required information and register.

Step 5: Login now and fill out the application.

Step 6: Upload documents, pay registration fee and submit.

Step 7: Print the application.