NEET PG Counseling: NEET Counseling: NEET PG Counseling will start soon, MCC issues notice – Neat Counseling Registration Dates 2021 Check Application Details Soon

NEET PG Counseling: NEET Counseling: NEET PG Counseling will start quickly, MCC issues notice – Neat Counseling Registration Dates 2021 Check Application Details Soon

Highlights NEET PG counseling will start quickly.

The counseling schedule will be introduced quickly.

Registration will be accomplished on the official web site mcc.nic.in.

The Supreme Courtroom has upheld the Centre’s determination to grant 10 per cent reservation for EWS for OBCs in NEET UG and PG, paving the way in which for NEET counseling course of. Now the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice relating to Nationwide Eligibility cum Entrance Take a look at (NEET) UG, PG Counseling 2021. Within the notice issued by the MCC, the scholars have been knowledgeable of the choice of the Supreme Courtroom and the schedule of counseling will be introduced quickly on the official web site mcc.nic.in.



Click on right here to view directions.

NEET counseling is completed by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). For counseling, candidates must register on mcc.nic.in. Not less than 6,102 medical schools and 649 hospitals are anticipated to take part in NEET PG Counseling 2021. As of right this moment, there are roughly 9,953 vacancies for MD in medical schools, 10,821 vacancies for Grasp of Surgical procedure (MS), 1,979 vacancies for PG Diploma and 1,338 vacancies for DNB CET which will be stuffed by college students who’ve certified for NEET PG 2021. Is.

The reservation of seats in All India Quota for admission in UG and PG Medical will be as beneath:



Scheduled Castes: 15 %

ST: 7.5 %

Horizontal reservation as per PWD-MCC guidelines: 5 %

OBC (Non Creamy Layer) As per Central OBC Record: 27%

EWS (As per Central Authorities Guidelines): 10 per cent

SPG Commando Wage: That is the wage of SPG Commandos deployed beneath the safety of the Prime Minister.



Easy methods to apply for NEET UG, PG counseling



Step 1: First go to the official web site mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on on the PG or UG Counseling tab.

Step 3: Click on on the hyperlink to register.

Step 4: Enter the required info and register.

Step 5: Login now and fill out the appliance.

Step 6: Add paperwork, pay registration charge and submit.

Step 7: Print the appliance.