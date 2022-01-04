neet pg Counseling: NEET PG Counseling: Supreme Court hearing on EWS quota tomorrow, find out details

Highlights Supreme Court agrees for early hearing in NEET PG counseling case.

The EWS quota will be heard tomorrow.

Counseling can be easy.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition seeking reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination-Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) admission. The Center had requested the court to hold an urgent hearing in the case.



A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Suryakant and Hima Kohli noted the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Center that the issue was related to admission to postgraduate medical courses and students were facing difficulties.

“If this is a three-judge bench issue, it will be listed before a three-judge bench tomorrow,” the chief justice said.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Center on Monday that since the issue of EWS reservation was being heard by a three-judge bench, the Chief Justice could set up a bench with the required number of judges.

Resident doctors of various hospitals across the country, including Delhi, are protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling under the banner of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA). NEET-PG’s counseling was postponed due to the Centre’s decision to reconsider the criteria for deciding EWC reservation.