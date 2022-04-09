NEET Preparation Tips: NEET UG Exam Schedule Coming Soon, Learn Special Preparation Tips – Neet Ug Exam Schedule Coming Soon See Preparation Strategy

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, will soon announce the NEET 2022 exam schedule. Candidates awaiting official notification of NEET 2022 exam are advised to keep a close watch on nta.ac.in for updates of NEET 2022 exam dates.Students can follow some great tips to prepare for the exam, which can lead them to success. Let’s learn some special tips for preparation.

1. Learn the course

The NEET syllabus is very large and for good results you just need to focus on the syllabus. Candidates should make sure that they leave out some other details for a while and focus mainly on the important topics. The NEET exam also includes the NCERT syllabus and so if both have the same chapters it will be very beneficial as you don’t have to create them separately. This will give you enough time to focus more on the uncovered parts.

2. Use high quality study material

Choosing the right study material for NEET exam preparation is a bit difficult. But with the help of online resources, you can choose the right content. Talk to those who have already sat for the NEET exam and choose study materials. Also, watch the interviews of various candidates who sat for the NEET exam and try to get an idea about their preparation.



3. Review regularly

In order to master a particular subject, the matter needs to be reviewed regularly. Repetition serves as a very important step in preparing for the NEET. Students can prepare for NEET online and easily find study materials and notes.

4. Practice the mock test

All the candidates appearing in the NEET exam will have to try 180 questions in approximately 180 minutes. This means they can be given a maximum of 1 minute for each question. Time management is the main requirement for the exam. So keep that in mind as a time limit and practice mock test papers regularly to manage time.