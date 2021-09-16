NEET result in favor of English-medium, affluent, urban, CBSE students Tamil Nadu panel – NEET result in favor of English-medium, affluent, urban, CBSE students

NEET 2021: According to the data of a committee appointed by the Government of Tamil Nadu, since the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2017-18, medical admissions in Tamil Nadu medical colleges in rural areas, economically weaker backgrounds, Tamil-medium The proportion of students of U.S. schools and schools affiliated to state boards has dropped significantly. Based on the panel’s findings, the Tamil Nadu government made the basis for scrapping NEET for admission to MBBS programs in the state.

Candidates from government schools, who were under-represented even before the introduction of NEET, are further left behind. Government school students in Tamil Nadu Pre-NEET scored an average of 1.12% in the first year batch of MBBS. After NEET (Unreserved seats), this figure came down to 0.16%. Last year, the state government had introduced 7.5% horizontal reservation for state-run school students. A nine-member panel appointed by the state government to assess the impact of NEET on medical admissions found that the proportion of rural students fell from an average of 61.45 per cent (before NEET) to 50.81 per cent (post-NEET).

According to the committee’s report, the share of English medium school students in medical colleges has increased from 85.12% to 98.01% since NEET. On the other hand, the number of Tamil-medium school students is now only 1.99%, up from 14.88% four years ago.

Commission has issued admit card of Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam, download like this

The proportion of students with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh declined from 47.42% in 2016-17 to 41.05% in 2020-21. At the same time, students whose annual family income was more than Rs 2.5 lakh increased from 52.11% to 58.95% in this period.

According to the panel, students of CBSE affiliated schools benefited more than the students of state board. Before NEET, 98.23 per cent of the students who took admission in medical colleges were from state board schools, and less than 1% were from CBSE affiliated schools. Now, the number of CBSE students is 38.84%, while that of state board schools is 59.41%. The panel is of the view that this is because NEET is primarily based on the CBSE syllabus.

Following a Supreme Court ruling, NEET is the only single-window exam for admission to any medical school in the country. It came into effect from the academic year 2017-18. Before NEET, admission to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu was mainly on the basis of board scores. Since 2017, the state has tried to abolish the exam through an ordinance, litigation and protests.

According to Professor Jawahar Neeson, a member of the committee, rural students are more disadvantaged than ever before as they cannot afford coaching classes to clear the entrance exam. He told The Indian Express that “In 2020-21, 99% of the candidates who got medical seats in Tamil Nadu have received some form of coaching. More than three-fourths of these students have passed the exam after two or more attempts. This means that most of the NEET clearers in the state have spent lakhs on coaching. How can you expect students from villages and low-income families to compete with them. ”

He further added that “We have analyzed the performance of students in MBBS program before and after NEET. Those who appeared on the basis of their board marks, their performance was slightly better than those who appeared through NEET.”

UPSC has released the admit card of prelims, here is the direct link and way to download