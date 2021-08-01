neet ug 2021 aspirants can apply till august 6

The last date for registration for NEET UG 2021 is 6th August. This time the pattern has also been changed. Students will have to answer 180 questions out of 200.

New Delhi. The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2021 (NEET-UG 2021) is going on from 13th July. Now only five days are left for the application. Students who have not applied yet and want to appear in NEET UG 2021 Exam, they should apply immediately. Interested candidates can apply till 11.50 PM on 6th August. This is a golden opportunity for the students who want to make a wonderful career in Medical Services.

180 questions will have to be answered this time

This time a change has also been made in the NEET UG exam. Under NEET 2021, there will be 35 questions in section A and 15 questions in section B of all the four subjects. Thus the entire paper will be of 200 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Section B will have any 10 questions out of 15 questions. In this case, students will have to attempt 180 questions out of 200. Each question will be of four marks and one mark will be deducted for wrong answer. The maximum marks will be 720 as in the previous year. Let us inform that there was no division of Section A and B in the 2020 NEET exam.

NEET UG 2021: How to Apply

To register for NEET UG 2021, candidates first visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in. After that scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and fill the registration form and click on it. After that fill the online application form. Note down the application number and upload the documents. Applicant should pay the application fee. After successful payment of fee, keep a printout of the confirmation page receipt with you.

