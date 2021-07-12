NEET UG 2021 exam date announced, students can apply from tomorrow

NEET UG 2021: Due to Corona epidemic, the dates of NEET exam were continuously postponed. Today, while announcing the date of NEET, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that everyone has to compulsorily follow the Kovid-19 protocol during the examination.

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET exam dates today. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tweeted that the NEET UG 2021 exam will be held on 12 September. Earlier this exam was to be held on August 1. Everyone has to compulsorily follow the COVID-19 protocol during the NEET exam. After this announcement, the application process for NEET 2021 will also start on the NTA website from 5 pm on Tuesday.

Read More: WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Out: Admit card for WBJEE released, download from wbjeeb.nic.in

Read More: UP B.Ed Exam date 2021: B.Ed entrance exam date 30th July, read full details here

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s): Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/oXJHZmOgzy — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main 2021 in April and May. Since then, the candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021 were waiting for the exam dates from NTA. Meanwhile, there was an update regarding NEET that the proposed exam on 01 August 2021 may be postponed, which proved to be true.

NEET exam will be held in 198 cities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that in view of the Kovid-19 protocol, face masks will be provided to all the students at the center itself. Apart from this, the time slot will be fixed for entry and exit. Seating arrangements will be ensured with contactless registration, sanitization and social distancing. In order to meet the norms of social distancing, the number of cities where the examinations are to be held has been increased from 155 to 198. Exam centers have also been increased to 3862 as compared to 2020.

This is the possible reason for the postponement of NEET exam

Earlier the date of NEET 2021 entrance exam was scheduled for August 1. But the registration process was not completed yet. The registration process for the NEET entrance exam usually begins 60 days before the date of the exam, which has not happened yet, due to which the exam, which was proposed on August 1, will now take place on September 12.

Read More: JEE Main phase 3rd 2021: Admit card for April session to be issued on July 15, download from jeemain.nta.nic.in

mess due to corona

The education system in the country has become very disturbed due to Corona virus. The board exams had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Along with this, the entrance exam for taking admission in higher education also had to be postponed. At the same time, till now lakhs of students were waiting for the process of NEET exam 2021 to start. Now students who are preparing for NEET exam will be able to apply from tomorrow.