neet ug 2021: neet ug 2021: neet ug counseling round 1 seat allotment results announced, here is the direct link – neet ug counseling 2021 revised round 1 seat allotment results announced on mcc.nic.in

The results of the first round of NEET UG 2021 Counseling have been announced. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has published the results of the revised Round 1 allotment for NEET UG Counseling 2021 on their official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who had applied for MBBS and BDS admissions can view their seat allotment results.According to the notification issued by the MCC, the newly revised results of Ferry-1 may have some changes in the distribution of candidates as compared to the previous results. Therefore, candidates are advised to download the new provisional results and then report the revised results according to the college allotted to them.

The temporary allotment letter and reporting module of Round 1 will be available on the official website from today, i.e. 3rd February. After downloading their temporary allotment letter from the MCC website, candidates can report directly or online (e-joining) to the allotted college as per schedule.

NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allocation Results: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the UG Counseling link.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the final result link here.

Step 4: Now log in using your login credentials.

Step 5: The result of NEET UG Final Seat Allocation will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

It is worth noting that MCC counseling for both UG and PG medical and dental spaces will be conducted in four rounds. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. By 2020, MCC conducted NEET counseling in two rounds. The mop-up and other rounds were for central and deemed universities only.

