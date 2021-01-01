NEET UG 2021: NTA releases Exam Center list for candidates at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021: Exam center list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Under Graduate or NEET UG 2021 has been released. This list has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which will conduct the NEET UG Exam 2021. Candidates can also check full details about it on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2021 Exam will be conducted on 12th September 2021.

As per the official notice released by NTA, NEET UG Exam 2021 will be conducted in 202 cities in India and abroad. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode for a duration of three hours. Candidates must note that this is not an admit card for the exam. NTA has released the information regarding the allotment of the city where NEET UG 2021 exam will be held.

NEET UG 2021: Here’s how to check exam city

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the screen, candidates have to click on the link for allotment of exam centre.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

This year, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the number of exam centers for NEET UG 2021 exam has been increased from 155 to 202. If candidates face any difficulty in downloading the Exam Center List, they can contact on this number- 011-40759000. Candidates can also send their queries to this mail [email protected]

NTA has also issued instructions regarding how to fill OMR answer sheet. Students can understand OMR sheet before NEET UG Exam 2021. NEET UG 2021 exam will be MCQ-based. There will be 200 MCQ questions. Also, the exam will have two sections for each subject.