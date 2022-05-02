NEET UG 2022: NTA extends registration date, apply soon with the help of these steps – neet ug 2022 registration date is extended here How to apply
Apply with NEET UG 2022 steps
Step 1-To apply, first visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the registration link for NEET UG 2022 on the page.
Step 3- Then register yourself and fill out the NEET 2022 application.
Step 4- Then upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.
Step 5- Download the application now and print it out.
