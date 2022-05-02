NEET UG 2022: NTA extends registration date, apply soon with the help of these steps – neet ug 2022 registration date is extended here How to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022). As per the extended registration date, candidates can now apply till May 15. Earlier, the last date for NEET UG application was May 6. Candidates appearing for this medical examination can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in and fill up the application form.

Step 1-To apply, first visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the registration link for NEET UG 2022 on the page.

Step 3- Then register yourself and fill out the NEET 2022 application.

Step 4- Then upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.

Step 5- Download the application now and print it out.