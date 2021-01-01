NEET UG Exam dates final, check here what says education ministry officer

NEET-UG Exam: There has been no change in the dates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Graduation) or NEET-UG, although candidates are demanding its rescheduling due to back-to-back examinations including examinations conducted by CBSE. According to Education Ministry officials, any change in the dates of NEET-UG now will result in a delay of at least 60 to 70 days in the exam due to logistical issues and may also lead to an indefinite delay due to other uncertainties, according to the Times of India. . The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021, in which a record 16.1 lakh candidates have registered for admission to various medical science related courses.

A section of the candidates is seeking to postpone the exam as there is no difference between the different exams. While September 3, 6 and 7 have been scheduled for Andhra Pradesh’s Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, CBSE has set the date for its Chemistry exam as September 6.

The date for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s All India entrance exam is September 7 to 9, while September 9 is also the date for the CBSE physics exam. For MP Board, Physics and Biology exam is on 11th and 13th September. There is also CBSE Maths exam on 13th September and COMEDK on 14th September.

BPSC Notice 2021: Commission has issued a new notice for the recruitment examination, it is necessary for these candidates

Unlike some other exams, though there is no clash of dates with NEET-UG, candidates are tweeting #delayNEETUG and #PostponeNEET and demanding a new date saying that due to changes in the new exam pattern They need more time to prepare for the exam.

The official said, “NEET-UG is a high-stakes exam and involves a lot of logistics. Security is a separate issue. Also, it is a one-day exam, and hence NTA takes around 90 days to prepare for the number of candidates. The earlier date was shifted to September and it was already announced. Any further change in date would mean at least 60 more days for preparation. Moreover, in view of the unprecedented situation, this is the best time to conduct the examination and the entrance examination can be conducted without any delay,”.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Job opportunity in railways for graduate candidates, salary up to Rs 35,000 per month