neet ug: NEET UG 2021 Registration: How to register for NEET UG, see schedule, documents and important details

NEET UG 2021 Registration: How to register for NEET UG, see schedule, documents and important details
Counseling might be performed in 4 rounds
In accordance to the schedule introduced by MCC, NEET will conduct counseling for UG admission in 4 rounds. This contains two common rounds, mop-up counseling and an All India Quota (AIQ) Stray Emptiness. Presently 15% all India quota, admission for AIQ seats might be performed conserving in view new EWS, OBC reservation standards.
NEET UG 2021 On-line Registration Type: Find out how to register
Step 1: Go to the official web site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on on UG Medical Counseling right here.
Step 3: Scroll to the underside of the house web page and click on on ‘Fill out the registration kind’.
Step 4: Fill the web software kind, enter the applying quantity and add the required documents.
Step 5: Candidates may have to pay the payment within the prescribed mode or format.
Step 6: Hold a printout of the affirmation web page receipt after paying the payment.
First spherical of NEET UG 2022
The choice fill hyperlink might be activated on January twentieth. Candidates can fill Alternative until January 24, 2022. The verification course of might be carried out by the involved universities or institutes from twenty fifth January to twenty sixth January 2022 and the allotment course of might be carried out between twenty seventh to twenty eighth January 2022. The outcomes might be introduced on January 29 and might be reported from January 30 to February 4, 2022. Click on right here to take a look at the total counseling schedule.
Required documents
Candidates registering for NEET UG Counseling 2021 will want these documents-
- NEET UG 2021 rating card
- neet ug 2021 Admission
- Educational Certificates (tenth, twelfth marksheet and certificates)
- ID Proof (Aadhaar / PAN Card / Driving License / Passport)
- Passport dimension 8 picture
- Caste Certificates (if relevant),
- PwD certificates (if relevant) and different documents want to be uploaded.
neet 2021 Important Web sites
Medical college students go to this web site for important data associated to NEET-
mcc.nic.in,
nta.ac.in,
neet.nta.nic.in
ntaneet.nic.in
neet ug medical place
83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSC and AH, 1899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats might be awarded by NEET UG 2021 scores. Moreover, the marks of NEET entrance examination will even be used for admission to BC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences from this yr.
