Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandyas Son Rises, Couple Blessed With Baby Boy on Wednesday

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed a child boy on Wednesday, June 2. The couple took to social media to announce the excellent news with a wonderful image and an much more stunning caption.

In his Instagram publish, Nihaar talked about that his stunning spouse has now given him a possibility to show all of the fabulous issues to him that his father taught him. The brand new father, who's at present on the seventh sky, thanked everybody for wishing the very best to the household, and added that each Neeti and the infant are secure. The total caption on Nihaar's publish learn, "My Lovely spouse provides me the prospect to show our little boy the whole lot my father has taught me. She continues to unfold increasingly more Love into my Life every day. Most significantly, Neeti and our New child are each wholesome and nice. At this time on this Cloudy/Wet day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'… With folded palms, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Medical doctors, household, buddies and All well-wishers are very sort for showering Immense Care, Love and Help on us At all times. Thanks All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed." (sic)

The image spoke volumes of the attractive bonding that Nihaar and Neeti share. It was in February this yr that the couple had introduced the information of their being pregnant on social media by sharing some blissful photos wherein Neeti may very well be seen flaunting her child bump.

Singer Shreya ghoshal additionally welcomed her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya earlier final month. The couple revealed their child’s title – Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, in a stunning publish on Wedneday.