Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya become parents to baby boy: 'We are overjoyed'

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, private end up to be of us to their first little one, considerably one boy. The couple welcomed the microscopic one on Wednesday.

“We are contented and thank all people for the love and desires,” the 41-three hundred and sixty 5 days-old singer wrote alongside a describe with Pandya.

Mohan, best acknowledged for songs love ‘Ishq Wala Handle’ from Pupil of the 12 months and ‘Jiya Re’ from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, had launched the being pregnant on their 2nd wedding ceremony anniversary, earlier this 300 and sixty 5 days.

Pandya, 37, furthermore took to Instagram and mentioned that each the mom and little one private been wholesome.

“My magnificent companion offers me the probability to educate our microscopic boy each factor my father has taught me. She continues to unfold additional and additional love into my life on a typical basis. Most significantly, Neeti and our contemporary little one are each wholesome and obliging (sic),” the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor wrote.

“With folded fingers, the Mohans and the Pandyas sincerely thank God, the medical medical doctors, household, associates and all effectively-wishers (who) are very form for showering gargantuan care, love and toughen on us continuously,” he added.

A number of personalities, alongside aspect singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, tune composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Gauahar Khan, congratulated the couple.

Mohan and Pandya tied the knot in February 2019.