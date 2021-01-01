Neetu and Riddhima remember Shi Kapoor: Ishi Shi Kapoor’s Birthday: The 69th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actor Ishi Shi Kapoor is on Saturday, September 4.

Late Bollywood actor Ishi Shi Kapoor’s th th birthday is on Saturday, September 4. A day earlier, his fans are remembering him through social media. Meanwhile, Ishi Shi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Sahni have shared the post on social media.

Neetu Kapoor has shared a photo from a movie of her husband Aashi Kapoor on her Instagram story. This picture of Neetu Kapoor wrote, ‘One of those days.’ He further wrote, ‘A strong wind blew everything away.’



Insta Story of Neetu and Riddhima

Riddhima Sahni has also shared an old cute picture of her father Ishi Shi Kapoor. In this picture, Ishi Shi Kapoor is seen kissing his granddaughter Samaira Sahni on the cheek. Riddhima Sahni has created a heart emoji with this picture.

Notably, 2020 Shi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. He had been battling a serious illness like cancer for two years. Cancer Shi Kapoor moved to New York in 2018 after being diagnosed with cancer and returned to India in September 2019.



Speaking of work front, Ishi Shi Kapoor was last seen in the film ‘The Body’. Sharma Shi Kapoor was shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ but died before the shooting was over. In the film, Ishi Shi Kapoor was replaced by Paresh Rawal. The film has not been released yet. At the same time, he had announced to work on the Hindi version of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.