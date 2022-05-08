Neetu Kapoor first time talk about Rishi Kapoor death incident. Neetu Kapoor talks about Rishi Kapoor’s death for the first time

Last conversation and in the hospital

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020 after a prolonged illness. Neetu Kapoor talks about Rishi Kapoor’s last conversation and his last days in the hospital. Neetu Kapoor said that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor got engaged on 13 April 1979.

Last conversation on this date

It was on this date that Neetu Kapoor last had a conversation with her husband Rishi. And on the same date in 2022, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi got engaged. The actress told that Rishi Kapoor was on ventilator at that time.

Rishi Kapoor wanted to say something

Neetu has also revealed that Rishi Kapoor’s health was deteriorating with time in the hospital. Rishi Kapoor wanted to say a lot to his wife Neetu Kapoor in the hospital but was unable to speak.

painful to see in medical treatment

Neetu said that it was painful for her to see Rishi in ventilator treatment like this. Ranbir and I were in the hospital at that time. Currently, Neetu Kapoor is judging Dance Deewane Juniors on TV these days.