Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor joins Babita Kapoor and other family members for a lunch party hosted by Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neela

Sharing a post, Jatin Sial wrote in the caption, ‘A big family has gathered, thank you Neela Aunty.’ The second picture shows a candle blowing on a blue chocolate cake. While everyone else seems to be around them.
Kunal Kapoor has also shared a family photo with Neela. Featuring Babita, Randhir and Neetu. Other family members also attended the lunch party. Commenting on the picture, actress Karishma Kapoor wrote, ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t attend lunch. I’m missing everyone. ‘
Shammi Kapoor married Neela after the death of his first wife Geeta Dutt. In 2016, Neela told Hindustan Times about meeting Shammi after Geeta’s death. Shammi Kapoor was a huge star in the early 60s. He was a rebellious hero of Indian cinema. Shashi Kapoor also became a family friend with him. Shammi Kapoor was broken inside with the death of Geeta Bali in 1965.
