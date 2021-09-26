Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor joins Babita Kapoor and other family members for a lunch party hosted by Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neela

On Saturday, September 25, the Kapoor family arrived at Neela Kapoor’s house for a special dinner. Neela is the wife of late actor Shammi Kapoor. Pictures of this special lunch party are going viral on social media. It also features Neetu Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor (the eldest son of the late actor Shashi Kapoor), Reema Jain and members of the Kapoor family. Prithviraj Kapoor’s grandson Jatin Sial also shared a photo of this special lunch party on his Instagram account. He thanked Neela Kapoor for inviting all members of the Kapoor family for a lunch party.

Sharing a post, Jatin Sial wrote in the caption, ‘A big family has gathered, thank you Neela Aunty.’ The second picture shows a candle blowing on a blue chocolate cake. While everyone else seems to be around them.

Kunal Kapoor has also shared a family photo with Neela. Featuring Babita, Randhir and Neetu. Other family members also attended the lunch party. Commenting on the picture, actress Karishma Kapoor wrote, ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t attend lunch. I’m missing everyone. ‘

Shammi Kapoor married Neela after the death of his first wife Geeta Dutt. In 2016, Neela told Hindustan Times about meeting Shammi after Geeta’s death. Shammi Kapoor was a huge star in the early 60s. He was a rebellious hero of Indian cinema. Shashi Kapoor also became a family friend with him. Shammi Kapoor was broken inside with the death of Geeta Bali in 1965.